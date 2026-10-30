War remnants kill children and injure others in Syria

Explosions involving landmines and cluster munitions left over from the war have killed several children and injured others in various parts of Syria, including incidents in al-Lataminah in Hama countryside, the area around Khirbet Ghazaleh in eastern Daraa countryside, and the countryside of Tal Tamr and Manbij.

War remnants kill children and injure others in Syria
NEWS
30 October, 2026   20:38
NEWS DESK
+

War remnants have claimed the lives of several children and injured others following explosions involving landmines and cluster munitions in several parts of Syria.

In the city of al-Lataminah in Hama countryside, one child was killed and two others were injured when a cluster munition left over from the war exploded.

In a related incident, child Shadi Hilal al-Subaih died from injuries sustained in an explosion involving a landmine left over from the war. Another child, Ahmad Fadi al-Subaih, who was with him, was injured. The two children were originally from the village of Umm al-Zaytoun in northern Suwayda countryside and had been living near the town of Khirbet Ghazaleh in eastern Daraa countryside since the July 2025 events.

Meanwhile, two separate landmine explosions in the countryside of Tal Tamr and Manbij killed one child and injured nine other people.

Explosions involving war remnants continue to occur across several parts of Syria, threatening civilian lives, particularly those of children, amid the widespread presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance.

a.k

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Fire reported inside Damascus International Airport in Syria

Next Article

Turkish Gendarmerie beats three women near Derbasiyah

Related News

Young man’s body found in Hasakah

Young man’s body found in Hasakah

28 October, 2026 - 13:30

Fire reported inside Damascus International Airport in Syria

Fire reported inside Damascus International Airport in ...

30 October, 2026 - 19:11

Water supply from Alouk Station to resume on Saturday morning

Water supply from Alouk Station to resume on Saturday m...

30 October, 2026 - 22:57

Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra amid protests

Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra amid protests

30 October, 2026 - 17:09

PYD condemns assault on displaced Girê Spî residents

PYD condemns assault on displaced Girê Spî residents

27 October, 2026 - 16:18

Person seriously injured in armed robbery attempt in Hama Countryside

Person seriously injured in armed robbery attempt in Ha...

27 October, 2026 - 21:44