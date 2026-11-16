Syriac Language Foundation calls for official recognition of Syriac

The Syriac Language Foundation has called for recognizing Syriac as an official language, guaranteeing the right to education in Syriac, protecting the rights of the Syriac people in the Syrian constitution, and ensuring their participation in building Syria.

Syriac Language Foundation calls for official recognition of Syriac
Syriac Language Foundation calls for official recognition of Syriac
Syriac Language Foundation calls for official recognition of Syriac
Syriac Language Foundation calls for official recognition of Syriac
NEWS
16 November, 2026   16:21
QAMISHLO
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The Syriac Language Foundation issued a statement today in front of the Educational Complex in Tirbê Spîyê, attended by teachers and representatives of civil society organizations and Syriac political parties. The statement was read in Syriac by Faya Ardesh, a member of the Syriac Union Party, and in Arabic by Saliba Yaqub.

The statement called for recognizing Syriac as an official language alongside other languages, guaranteeing the right to education in the mother tongue, and protecting the rights of the Syriac people in the Syrian constitution.

It emphasized that the Syriac people in Syria have their own culture and history, and that recognition of their language is a right.

The statement also stressed the importance of making education in Syriac available to students and members of the Syriac community, saying, "Our students and people have the right to learn in their mother tongue. The Syriac language is not merely a means of communication; it is our identity and culture."

ANHA


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