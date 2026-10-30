Water supply from Alouk Station to resume on Saturday morning

The General Company for Drinking Water and Sanitation in Hasakah announced the completion of maintenance work at Alouk Water Station and said water pumping would resume at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Water supply from Alouk Station to resume on Saturday morning
NEWS
30 October, 2026   22:57
NEWS DESK
+

According to the company, water will be pumped to al-Himma Station, from where distribution to neighborhoods will resume according to the approved schedule.

The company clarified that the resumption of pumping from Alouk Station does not mean water will immediately reach all neighborhoods, as delivery depends on the distribution schedule.

a.k

ANHA

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