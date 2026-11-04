Two drones target headquarters of opposition party in Kurdistan Region

One of the headquarters of the Iranian opposition Komala Party of Toilers of Kurdistan in the Balisan area of Hawler Governorate, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, was targeted by two explosive-laden drones.

Two drones target headquarters of opposition party in Kurdistan Region
KURDISTAN
4 November, 2026   14:41
NEWSDESK 
+

The Iranian opposition Komala of the Toilers of Kurdistan announced on Wednesday that one of its headquarters in the Allaneh Valley, in the Balisan area of Hawler Governorate in the Kurdistan Region, had been attacked by two explosive-laden drones. The party accused Iran of being behind the attack.

In a statement carried by Roj News, the party said the attack took place at 8:40 a.m. today, when two drones carrying explosives struck one of its headquarters. The attack caused material damage, but no casualties were reported.

The attack comes amid rising military tensions in the region following the war involving Iran, Israel and the United States, during which several sites in the Kurdistan Region have also been targeted.

A-H 

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Kurdistan Region Parliament resumes work after two years

Next Article

Syrian parliament discusses new media law

Related News

YRK announces Iranian Revolutionary Guard attacks on its positions  

YRK announces Iranian Revolutionary Guard attacks on it...

17 October, 2026 - 11:18

Kurdish politician calls for stronger Kurdish unity amid regional changes

Kurdish politician calls for stronger Kurdish unity ami...

25 July, 2026 - 02:40

Peshmerga completes unification of forces in Southern Kurdistan

Peshmerga completes unification of forces in Southern K...

10 September, 2026 - 21:47

CTS: Two explosive-laden drones target Hawler 

CTS: Two explosive-laden drones target Hawler 

17 August, 2026 - 11:57

HPG: We will continue struggle to achieve Leader’s physical freedom

HPG: We will continue struggle to achieve Leader’s phys...

14 August, 2026 - 13:52

Air defense thwarts drone attack over Hawler 

Air defense thwarts drone attack over Hawler 

24 July, 2026 - 11:02