Raqqa integration employees appeal for payment of overdue wages

Employees working under the integration process at the Water and Sanitation Establishment, the Health Directorate, and municipal councils in Raqqa Governorate and its countryside have issued an urgent appeal to the governor of Raqqa and relevant authorities, calling for justice and the payment of their financial dues, which have remained unpaid for more than six months.

Raqqa integration employees appeal for payment of overdue wages
NEWS
7 November, 2026   11:16
NEWSDESK 
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Integration employees at the Water and Sanitation Establishment in Raqqa Governorate and its countryside have called on the governor and relevant authorities to intervene urgently to ensure payment of their overdue financial dues, settle their administrative and legal status, and issue official contracts that safeguard their rights and guarantee job security.

In their appeal, the employees said they are facing dire living and financial conditions due to the non-payment of their wages for more than six months. This has led to mounting debts and financial obligations, leaving them unable to provide even the most basic daily necessities for their families, despite continuing to report to work and fulfill their daily duties.

They noted that integration employees in water units across the governorate and its countryside continue working around the clock to supply residents with drinking water. They have endured significant hardship and risks without abandoning their duties, despite not receiving their rights. They also said they lack formal employment recognition and have not been issued official contracts to protect their rights and ensure job and financial stability.

The employees added that uncertainty continues to surround their employment status due to the absence of official contracts guaranteeing their rights. They called for clarification of their administrative and legal status and formal recognition of their services.

They stressed that their demands are limited to receiving wages for work already performed and obtaining contracts that ensure job security. They called for an urgent response to end their suffering and restore their rights.

In their appeal, the employees called for the following:

1. Urgent intervention to ensure justice for integration employees at the Water and Sanitation Establishment in Raqqa Governorate and its countryside.

2. Expediting the payment of all outstanding dues and wages accumulated over more than six months, without further delay.

3. Arranging official employment contracts that protect their rights and ensure job security.

4. Clarifying their administrative and legal status and recognizing the efforts and services they provide to the establishment and the community.

5. Ending the marginalization and delays they face, and addressing their living and humanitarian conditions with compassion and responsibility.

The employees affirmed that they have not abandoned their posts or stopped serving the public despite the suspension of their salaries. They questioned: "How can an employee be expected to continue working and giving when they cannot afford to feed their children or pay off their debts?"

A-H 

ANHA

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