Hawar News Agency Plan | 8 November 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan | 8 November 2026
DAILY
8 November, 2026   02:00
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Unemployment rates continue to rise in Syria as the Syrian economy has lost around 55% of its size, weakening the productive base, eliminating job opportunities and directly affecting the purchasing power of Syrian citizens.

Residents of Hasakah and its countryside have called for reductions in fuel and basic commodity prices amid mounting living costs and growing difficulties in securing heating diesel as winter approaches. (Photos and video attached.)

 The US and Israeli elections have revealed shifts in political power dynamics. Republicans face declining prospects amid the repercussions of the war with Iran and mounting economic pressures, raising the possibility of constraints on Trump's influence. In Israel, Arab parties are seeking to leverage their parliamentary weight to push for equality and influence the policies of the next government.

As the sixth Rojava International Film Festival approaches, the Rojava Film Commune, in cooperation with the Culture, Arts and Youth Movement, is launching a clean-up campaign in Qamishlo. The campaign will be announced through a statement outside the Mohammed Sheikho Culture and Arts Centre at 10:00. (Photos and video attached.)

5\. Residents of Garkê Legê and Dêrik will bid farewell to the body of martyr Izz al-Din Jamil Shabi, a member of the Internal Security Forces, at the Martyr Khabat Shrine in Dêrik at 11:00. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

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