Israeli forces enter Quneitra countryside with 14 military vehicles

Israeli forces entered the village of Western Samdaniya in the Quneitra countryside with 14 military vehicles, removed the gate of its school and stormed the school grounds.

Israeli forces enter Quneitra countryside with 14 military vehicles
NEWS
7 November, 2026   21:26
NEWS DESK
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An Israeli military patrol comprising 14 vehicles entered the village of Western Samdaniya in the Quneitra countryside today.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Israeli force removed the school's gate and stormed its grounds. No confirmed information was available about the reasons for entering the school or how long the force remained there.

The incursion comes amid continued Israeli military movements in various parts of the Quneitra countryside, raising growing concerns among residents about the impact of these activities on the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure, particularly educational institutions.

In a related development, Israeli forces earlier today fired heavy machine guns from one of their two tanks towards the outskirts of Jumla village in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa countryside. The incident followed the deployment of the Israeli forces in the Wadi al-Raqad area.

a.k

ANHA

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