Jordan foils infiltration attempt from Syria

The Jordanian Armed Forces announced on Sunday that they had foiled an attempt by four people to cross the Syrian border illegally in the Northern Military Zone.

Jordan foils infiltration attempt from Syria
NEWS
8 November, 2026   10:53
NEWS DESK
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The Jordanian Armed Forces said in a statement published on its official website that border guards spotted four people attempting to cross the border illegally. They were dealt with in accordance with the approved rules of engagement and arrested.

The statement added that the detainees had been referred to the relevant authorities for the necessary legal procedures.

The Jordanian Armed Forces affirmed that they would maintain their deployment along the border and continue to counter infiltration attempts and illegal activities as part of efforts to protect the Kingdom’s security and sovereignty.

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