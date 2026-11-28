How can the Kurds in Southern Kurdistan protect their gains? Hawar News Agency Plan – 28 November 2026 Four Internal Security personnel injured in clashes in western Sweida Qamishlo residents mark the 48th anniversary of the PKK's founding Turkish Forces remove two checkpoints in Sere Kaniye K. Star: Women’s leading role rooted in PKK values 2 Defense Ministry personnel killed in Daraa countryside Israeli incursion into Quneitra, temporary checkpoint to search passersby Gold shop owner robbed, assaulted in Derbasiyah Kurdish party leaders: National congress urgent necessity to confront threats, safeguard Kurdistan’s gains Landmines kill two children and Injure 30 in Tal Tamr and Zirghan Lawyer calls for closing legal loopholes, providing urgent protection mechanisms for women Baghdad–Hewlêr Tensions: Internal dispute or US-Iranian rivalry? Students, their families demand constitutional recognition of Kurdish language