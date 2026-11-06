Hawar News Agency  Plan – 6 November 2026

Hawar News Agency  Plan – 6 November 2026
DAILY
6 November, 2026   02:00
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Residents of the city of Girkê Legê reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful coexistence among the region’s communities and rejected attempts to incite discord and provoke tensions between Kurds, Arabs and Syriacs. They stressed the importance of preserving the brotherly relations among the region’s people and preventing any party from exploiting events to fuel divisions and undermine social cohesion. (Photos and video attached).

Kurdish poet Hozan Karkondi stated that the Kurdish language ranks eighth globally on the Wiktionary platform, with 918,123 words. He noted that the language has survived for thousands of years despite the absence of political entities to protect it. He called on younger generations and intellectuals to recover lost Kurdish words and document them. (Photos and video attached).

Landmines and the deteriorating condition of the building are threatening the safety of more than 200 students at the Martyr Ahmad al-Wajri School in the northern countryside of Tel Tamr. The situation has prompted several families to stop sending their children to the school, amid calls to clear remnants of war, rehabilitate the building and provide essential supplies. (Photos and video attached).

Subscribers to Syria’s youth housing programme fear being burdened with additional financial costs. They are demanding that the homes be handed over in their current condition after waiting for more than 22 years, while the delivery of over 93,000 housing units remains delayed. (Photos attached).

The US midterm elections could narrow Trump's room for manoeuvre without changing Washington's strategic interests. This could reshape the calculations of Iran, Ukraine, China and Israel, while placing any opening towards Syria under increasing political, security and economic scrutiny and conditions. (Photos attached).

ANHA

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