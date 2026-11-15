Hawar News Agency  Plan 15 November 2026

Hawar News Agency  Plan 15 November 2026
DAILY
15 November, 2026   02:00
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Delayed payments of outstanding dues and rising fuel prices have prompted some farmers in Hasakah to sell their tractors and agricultural machinery and shut down their businesses, after becoming unable to repay debts or cover production costs. The situation has raised concerns about a growing withdrawal from agricultural activity. (Photos and video attached).

Intellectuals in the city of Kobani have stressed the need to protect the right of all components to receive education in their mother tongue, firmly rejecting any measures that restrict education in the Kurdish language. (Photos and video attached).

The rising cost of living and soaring prices have affected various aspects of residents' lives in the Jazira, with even the longstanding tradition of preparing winter provisions coming under pressure. Despite these challenges, women remain determined to continue preparing their winter supplies, albeit in smaller quantities than in previous years, in an effort to preserve this cultural heritage and meet their families' basic needs. (Photos and video attached). Arab newspapers published during the week followed developments in the Syrian scene, including the damage and looting inflicted on archaeological sites during the years of war. They also examined potential shifts in Israeli policy following leadership changes and their implications for regional issues, alongside diplomatic efforts aimed at containing escalation and promoting stability.

 Under the slogan "From Recognising Rights to Building a Just and Safe Society," the Women's Council is organising a forum in the city of Hasakah on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, at 9:30 a.m. (Photos and video attached).

The sixth Rojava International Film Festival continues for its third consecutive day in the city of Qamishlo, at 10:00 a.m. (Photos and video attached).

The Kongra Star organisation is holding a discussion seminar in the city of Derbasiyah to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, at 10:00 a.m. Meanwhile, a meeting will be held in the city of Tell Tamer at 11:00 a.m. (Photos and video attached).

ANHA

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