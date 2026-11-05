Unknown assailants fire RPG at Security Forces Building in Maarrat al-Numan

Unknown assailants fired an RPG rocket at the vicinity of the Traffic Security building in Maarrat al-Numan, in Idlib countryside, with no casualties reported.

Unknown assailants fire RPG at Security Forces Building in Maarrat al-Numan
NEWS
5 November, 2026   20:55
NEWS DESK
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Unknown assailants targeted the vicinity of the Traffic Security building in the city of Maarrat al-Numan, in southern Idlib countryside, with an RPG rocket this evening, causing an explosion to be heard in the area.

No information was available regarding casualties or the extent of material damage.

ANHA

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