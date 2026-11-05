Syrian Presidential Adviser Mazloum Abdi visits condolence hall for Jawan Ibrahim

Syrian Presidential Adviser Mazloum Abdi visited the condolence hall for Jawan Ibrahim in the city of Qamishlo.

Syrian Presidential Adviser Mazloum Abdi visits condolence hall for Jawan Ibrahim
NEWS
5 November, 2026   23:45
NEWS DESK
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Syrian Presidential Adviser Mazloum Abdi on Thursday offered his condolences to the family and comrades of Jawan Ibrahim at the condolence hall in Qamishlo.

During the visit, Abdi began by expressing his condolences to Ibrahim’s family and all his comrades. He also recalled Ibrahim’s pioneering role since the launch of the July 19 Revolution.

"Martyr Jawan played an important role in organizing several key institutions during the revolution and led an unparalleled struggle in this regard," Abdi said.

"When the need arose to establish the Asayish institution, Jawan Ibrahim was the person chosen for this task. He indeed made great efforts to develop the Asayish and activate the security system in Rojava," he added.

The Syrian Presidential Adviser said that all the achievements being made today are the result of the efforts and sacrifices of the martyrs, who played a pivotal role in paving the way towards these achievements with steady steps.

Jawan Ibrahim, a fighter with the People's Defense Forces (HPG), was martyred on October 31, 2019, while taking part in the struggle in the Kurdistan Mountains. He had played a prominent role in the Rojava Revolution since its launch in 2012.

ANHA


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