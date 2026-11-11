ANHA agency– November 11, 2026

ANHA agency– November 11, 2026
DAILY
11 November, 2026   02:00
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Students from the city of Girkê Legê have reaffirmed their right to education in their mother tongue. They rejected a decision by the Ministry of Education of the transitional government, which limits Kurdish language instruction in schools to only three lessons per week, arguing that this is insufficient. They are demanding that the Kurdish language be integrated into all subjects. (Includes photos and video).

-Members of Kongra Star in Çil Axa emphasized that the relocation of leader Abdullah Öcalan within İmralı Prison does not signify an improvement in his conditions or the creation of an environment conducive to peace. They stressed that the Turkish state must demonstrate its sincerity through concrete, practical steps, beginning with his release and the establishment of conditions that would allow him to exercise his leadership role freely. (Includes photos and video).

- The prospect of Syria joining the "Mecca Agreement" has raised questions regarding the nature of mutual military obligations and the implications of potential involvement beyond its borders amidst discussions about the possible deployment of troops to Yemen in support of Saudi Arabia all while Syria faces ongoing Israeli incursions and various internal security challenges.

- Kurdish political analyst Hakim Abdul Karim stated that the persistent disputes between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), coupled with the delay in forming a government, threaten the unity of the Kurdish political stance and its ability to defend its rights and achievements. He urged that national interests be prioritized over partisan or regional agendas, calling for dialogue and mutual understanding to overcome the crisis.

 - Transport drivers on the Ad-Darbasiyah–Al-Hasakah route report a decline in business and rising operating costs following the elimination of subsidized diesel. This has led to a reduction in the number of vehicles in service and an increase in passenger fares to 50,000 Syrian pounds. There are growing calls to lower fuel prices to ease the burden on both drivers and passengers. (Includes photos and video).

ANHA

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