Israeli incursion into western Daraa countryside, checkpoint set up in Quneitra countryside

Israeli forces are conducting patrols with armored military vehicles in the Daraa countryside and have set up a checkpoint in Quneitra.

Israeli incursion into western Daraa countryside, checkpoint set up in Quneitra countryside
NEWS
9 November, 2026   10:35
NEWSDESK 
+

Local sources reported that a military convoy belonging to Israeli forces, consisting of five armored vehicles, advanced from al-Jazira barracks near the village of Maariya in the western Daraa countryside. The convoy is currently moving around the towns of Abdin, Jamla and al-Masritiya, and the village of Sayda al-Jolan.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces set up a checkpoint at the Rasem al-Halabi junction in the Quneitra countryside, northeast of the village of Ruwayhina and approximately 11 kilometers southeast of Quneitra city, where their personnel are searching passersby and vehicles.

A-H

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Omar Ocalan: We salute Rojava’s struggle for Kurdish Language

Next Article

Gas production halted at Khor Mor field in Southern Kurdistan

Related News

Syrian woman killed, child injured by Lebanese border guards

Syrian woman killed, child injured by Lebanese border g...

5 November, 2026 - 13:49

Attack targets Internal Forces’ position in Hasakah countryside

Attack targets Internal Forces’ position in Hasakah cou...

7 November, 2026 - 14:27

Residents of Alyan warn of hate speech and deteriorating economic conditions

Residents of Alyan warn of hate speech and deterioratin...

7 November, 2026 - 04:20

PYD General Council discusses integration, Syria’s situation

PYD General Council discusses integration, Syria’s situ...

8 November, 2026 - 15:17

Qamishlo Sport crowned Syrian U-18 league champions

Qamishlo Sport crowned Syrian U-18 league champions

5 November, 2026 - 11:56

Mazloum Abdi offers condolences to Jwan Ibrahim's family

Mazloum Abdi offers condolences to Jwan Ibrahim's family

5 November, 2026 - 15:58