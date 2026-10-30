Fire reported inside Damascus International Airport in Syria

Firefighters extinguished a small fire today on the roof of the new second terminal under construction at Damascus International Airport, with no injuries reported.

Fire reported inside Damascus International Airport in Syria
NEWS
30 October, 2026   19:11
NEWS DESK
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The Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation said preliminary findings indicated that the fire was caused by an accidental technical fault during roof insulation work. It added that the damage was limited to minor material losses.

The authority said firefighting teams brought the blaze under control within a very short time, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the airport.

It confirmed that the incident did not affect air traffic or airport operations, adding that scheduled flights continued as normal without any changes to their timings.

a.k

ANHA

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