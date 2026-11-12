Yazidi Women's Union Marks Elimination of Violence Day

Marking November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Yazidi Women's Union in Rojava held a meeting in the city of Tirbê Spîyê.

Yazidi Women's Union Marks Elimination of Violence Day
Yazidi Women's Union Marks Elimination of Violence Day
Yazidi Women's Union Marks Elimination of Violence Day
Yazidi Women's Union Marks Elimination of Violence Day
WOMAN
12 November, 2026   14:59
QAMISHLO
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The Yazidi Women's Union in Rojava held a meeting at the Yazidi House in the city of Tirbê Spîyê to mark November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The meeting was attended by women members of civil society institutions. It began with a minute of silence, followed by a speech by Hediya Shemo, an administrator with the Yazidi Women's Union. She stressed that they would continue their struggle against violence and injustice inflicted on women, saying, "We will always be present on the front lines for women's freedom."

Hediya Shemo noted that thousands of women pioneers and martyrs had struggled for years and sacrificed their lives for the freedom of all women. She said they remember them with the utmost respect and reverence.

At the end of the meeting, Shemo called on all women around the world to raise their voices and never remain silent in the face of injustice.

ANHA


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