Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language

Students and their families in the cities of Hasakah and Derbasiyah rejected limiting Kurdish language instruction to just three class periods. They called on families, young people and civil institutions to protect the language and promote its use in everyday life.

Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
Hasakah, Derbasiyah students call to protect Kurdish language
NEWS
12 November, 2026   14:35
HASAKAH
+

Hundreds of residents of Hasakah, along with students and their families, took to the streets today to protest the transitional government's decision to limit Kurdish language instruction to three class periods. They called for constitutional guarantees of Kurdish language rights and its adoption as a language of instruction. The demonstration coincided with a statement issued by students at a school in the countryside of Derbasiyah, calling for the protection and development of the language.

The demonstration began at al-Hamama Roundabout, where participants held banners reading, “Our language is our identity,” “Our rights must be constitutionally guaranteed,” “Education in Kurdish is a legitimate right,” and “The Kurdish language is a red line.” They also carried Kurdish flags and symbols. In addition, students brought their Kurdish-language textbooks and chanted slogans affirming their commitment to their language and their right to receive education in it.

Upon reaching Martyr Serhed Roundabout in the al-Mufti neighborhood, the demonstrators held a minute of silence. Abdel Ghani Oso, a member of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), then delivered a speech on behalf of the party, describing the demonstration as a defense of the dignity and fundamental rights of the Kurdish people, foremost among them their language.

Oso highlighted the connection between peoples' identities, languages and cultures. He said the Kurdish language had made significant progress in Rojava over the past 14 years through its introduction into schools, institutes and universities, as well as its use in civil and service institutions. He stressed opposition to any measures that would prevent or restrict its use.

He added that Syria is a country of multiple ethnicities, languages and cultures, and that building a stable democratic state requires protecting this diversity and guaranteeing the right of all communities to learn and speak their mother tongues and practice their traditions.

He called on the transitional government to review and reverse its decisions, saying, “Failing to recognize the Kurdish language means failing to recognize the Kurds.”

In a related development, students at Martyr Jamil Ahmed Hassen School in the village of Tal Karam, in the countryside of Derbasiyah, issued a statement today calling for the protection and development of the Kurdish language and for its recognition as an official and constitutional language and a language of instruction at all educational levels, from kindergarten to university.

The statement, read by student Suzda Hami, emphasized that the Kurdish language represents the identity, history and culture of the Kurdish people, and that protecting and developing the mother tongue is a fundamental human right that must not be restricted or prohibited.

The statement noted that obstacles and restrictions had recently been imposed on efforts to protect the Kurdish language and provide education in it in various areas. It called for confronting these measures and defending the right to education in the mother tongue.

The students called for the Kurdish language to be recognized as an official and constitutional language and for education in Kurdish to be guaranteed at all levels. They also urged families, young people and civil institutions to protect the language and promote its use in daily life.

The statement concluded by stressing that preserving the Kurdish language means preserving the identity, dignity and future of the Kurdish people.

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Rmelan, Girkê Legê students vow to protest until Kurdish education recognized

Next Article

Yazidi Women's Union Marks Elimination of Violence Day

Related News

PYD Council member: moving location of leader Ocalan is not enough; laws need to be changed

PYD Council member: moving location of leader Ocalan is...

10 November, 2026 - 02:40

Israeli incursion into western Daraa countryside, checkpoint set up in Quneitra countryside

Israeli incursion into western Daraa countryside, check...

9 November, 2026 - 10:35

Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshadows challenges

Returnees to Serêkaniyê: Joy of returning home overshad...

12 November, 2026 - 11:48

New convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs sets out, calls to accelerate returns

New convoy of Serêkaniyê IDPs sets out, calls to accele...

12 November, 2026 - 10:39

PYD General Council discusses integration, Syria’s situation

PYD General Council discusses integration, Syria’s situ...

8 November, 2026 - 15:17

Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices

Tal Tamr residents block M4 highway over fuel prices

11 November, 2026 - 16:16