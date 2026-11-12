Child displaced from Serê Kaniyê injured by landmine explosion in Western rural Tel Tamr

A 12-year-old child, displaced from Serê Kaniyê, sustained shrapnel injuries following a landmine explosion in the western countryside of Tel Tamr. He has been transported to hospitals in Al-Hasakah for medical treatment.

Child displaced from Serê Kaniyê injured by landmine explosion in Western rural Tel Tamr
NEWS
12 November, 2026   16:48
NEWS DESK
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According to our correspondent, 12-year-old Zahid Mahmoud Mansour sustained shrapnel wounds across his body after a landmine exploded in the western countryside of Tel Tamr. He has been taken to hospitals in Al-Hasakah for treatment.

The child is a displaced person from Serê Kaniyê (Ras al-Ain) and resides in the village of Al-Aghibish, located in the western countryside of Tel Tamr. No further information regarding his current health condition is available.

This incident occurs amid growing calls to intensify efforts to clear landmines and remnants of war, and to secure residential areas and the surroundings of villages in the Tel Tamr countryside, in order to protect civilians, especially children and prevent further casualties.

ANHA

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