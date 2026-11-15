Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women

Kongra Star organized two events in Tal Tamr and Derbasiyah to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The participants highlighted the persistence of violence and patriarchal attitudes toward women despite decades of struggle, stressing the importance of uniting community efforts to ensure women's protection and safeguard their rights.

Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
Kongra Star marks November 25, calls for end to violence against women
WOMAN
15 November, 2026   16:14
HASAKAH
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Kongra Star organized two events in the cities of Tal Tamr and Derbasiyah, including a meeting and a discussion symposium, as part of activities marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed annually on November 25. The events were launched by the Joint Activities Platform of Women's Movements and Organizations in Rojava on November 8 under the slogan, "Unite to End Violence Against Women: Women, Life, Freedom."

In Tal Tamr, the meeting was held at the Martyrs' Families Council Hall, with dozens of members of civil society organizations, representatives of political parties and women's organizations, and local residents in attendance.

During the meeting, Sanaa al-Thamer, an administrator with Kongra Star in Tal Tamr, said that the mindset that perpetuates violence against women remains deeply rooted, despite decades of women's struggle and demands for their rights and freedom.

Sanaa noted that many women in Syria are killed by their husbands or other family members, including brothers and cousins. She said this reflects the persistence of domestic and societal violence against women and raises questions about why women continue to face violence despite their achievements and years of struggle.

Meanwhile, Hadla Younis, an administrator at the Women's House in Tal Tamr, discussed Abdullah Ocalan's philosophy and ideas on women's liberation. She said that, thanks to these ideas and their own struggle, women in North and East Syria had come to recognize their rights and their ability to exercise their free will, overcoming a mindset that viewed women as subordinate to men and denied them the right to make decisions about their lives and futures.

Hadla explained that women have historically been deprived of their rights within the family and society, with decisions concerning marriage, inheritance, and other aspects of their lives being subject to men's will. She noted that the Rojava Revolution brought about fundamental changes in women's status through the adoption of the Women's Law, which consists of 130 articles and aims to protect women's rights and guarantee their freedom and equality.

She said that women are no longer confined to their homes or subject to men's authority, but have become decision-makers in their own right, able to participate in political and social life, work, and struggle. She stressed that these gains were achieved through years of struggle and sacrifice, despite continued attempts to undermine women's rights and reimpose patriarchal mindset on them.

Hadla emphasized that violence against women persists in societies around the world, despite the progress women have made and the gains they have achieved. She said this makes continued intellectual and social struggle necessary to challenge such attitudes, protect women's achievements, and strengthen their role in building society.

At the conclusion of the meeting, participants stressed the importance of uniting community efforts to combat violence against women and promoting a culture of equality and freedom to protect women from all forms of violence and discrimination.

In Derbasiyah, the discussion panel was held at the Kongra Star Center, with the participation of women members of civil institutions and local councils.

The panel focused on two main topics. The first, titled "No to Violence Against Women," addressed the forms of violence women face and ways to reduce and eliminate them. The second, titled "Guaranteeing Women's Rights in the Syrian Constitution," discussed the importance of enshrining women's rights in the constitution and ensuring their legal protection and equality.

The participants shared their views and engaged in discussions, emphasizing the importance of combating violence against women, safeguarding their rights, and strengthening their role and status in society.

ANHA

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