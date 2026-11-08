One killed, another injured in shooting in Deir ez-Zor countryside Women’s movements mark November 25, calling for stronger unity Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education PYD General Council discusses integration, Syria’s situation Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign Students in Girkê Legê, Rimelan demand Kurdish education Jordan foils infiltration attempt from Syria Rising living costs deepen hardship for hasakah residents 60% unemployment in Syria... youth, graduates are the most affected Israeli forces enter Quneitra countryside with 14 military vehicles Heavy rains flood tens of thousands of displaced people's tents in Gaza Turkish Gendarmerie assault 3 young men attempting to cross Syrian border Landmines injure 5 people, kill 2 security personnel in Syria Attack targets Internal Forces’ position in Hasakah countryside