PYD General Council discusses integration, Syria’s situation

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) reaffirmed its support for the democratic integration process in accordance with the January 29 Agreement, based on partnership and equal citizenship, during a meeting of its General Council. The party called for a new social contract for a democratic, pluralistic, decentralized Syria in which all components are equal partners in the homeland and decision-making.

PYD General Council discusses integration, Syria’s situation
NEWS
8 November, 2026   15:17
QAMISHLO
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The Democratic Union Party (PYD) held its General Council meeting over November 5 and 6, with the participation of a majority of its members from Afrin, Kobani, Jazira, Aleppo, Damascus and other parts of Syria.

The meeting discussed the latest political, military and economic developments and issued a series of assessments, positions and decisions.

Assessing the integration process and the January 29 Agreement

The meeting reaffirmed its support for the democratic integration process under the January 29 Agreement, based on partnership and equal citizenship rather than subordination or assimilation. It stressed that the process must respect Kurdish identity and the specific characteristics of Kurdish areas, while ensuring substantial Kurdish representation in Syrian state institutions.

The meeting positively assessed the steps taken so far, describing them as important, while emphasizing the need to expand them and transform them from transitional measures into established constitutional and legal rights that cannot be reversed.

The meeting warned against parties seeking to obstruct the integration process and the growing rhetoric of hatred and incitement that threatens civil peace, as well as attempts to sow discord and undermine coexistence among the people. It also criticized what it described as irresponsible and unfair treatment of the Kurdish language, particularly efforts to restrict its teaching to just a few hours. It called for this policy to be revised in a manner that reflects the rights of the Kurdish people in Syria and the immense sacrifices they have made in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting also held the Syrian transitional government responsible for what civilians had recently endured in Tal Abyad (Girê Spî) and Serê Kaniyê (Ras al-Ayn). It stressed that the safe return of displaced people to their homes is a legitimate right that must not be politicized, describing their return as one of the most important steps toward civil peace, stability and social recovery.

In this regard, the meeting called on the Syrian transitional government to fulfill its responsibilities toward unruly armed groups and to prevent anyone from threatening civil peace or undermining Syria’s shared identity.

The meeting praised the peaceful demonstrations held by school students and their families, who called for Kurdish-language education and for Kurdish to be recognized as an official language in Kurdish areas. It described their demands as legitimate and called on the committees overseeing integration issues to respond positively, noting that these demands affirm the distinct characteristics of Kurdish areas.

The meeting stressed that any integration process not based on comprehensive national dialogue, clear constitutional guarantees, and recognition of national, cultural and linguistic rights would not be sustainable. It called for a new social contract for a democratic, pluralistic and decentralized Syria in which Kurds, Arabs, Syriacs, Assyrians, Armenians, Turkmen, Alawites, Druze, Yazidis and all other components are equal partners in the homeland and decision-making.

Syria’s national dimension and the economic, social and political situation

The meeting discussed the difficult living conditions facing the population, including the rising cost of living, the collapse of public services, and the spread of unemployment and poverty. It stressed that improving people’s lives must be at the heart of any political project. It called for broad national economic and social dialogue to develop a shared vision for addressing issues related to water, agriculture, energy, education, health care and reconstruction, as well as achieving social justice, ensuring the fair distribution of wealth and combating corruption.

Support for the peace process in North Kurdistan and Turkey

The meeting also reaffirmed its full support for the ongoing peace and democratic society process in North Kurdistan and Turkey, describing it as a historic opportunity. It welcomed the change in the location where leader Abdullah Ocalan is being held, but considered the step insufficient, calling for serious legal measures to secure his release and enable him to lead the peace process.

The meeting also called for an end to military operations, the release of political prisoners, and constitutional recognition of the rights of the Kurdish people in Turkey.

Kurdish unity is an existential necessity, not a choice

The meeting expressed its support for any initiative aimed at resolving the differences between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), warning against any unilateral steps at this sensitive stage. It stressed that Kurdish unity is an existential necessity, not a choice, and called on all Kurdish parties in Rojava to put unity first and work seriously toward convening the Kurdistan National Congress on the basis of balanced representation and genuine partnership.

The meeting also warned of escalating tensions and the US-Israeli-Iranian conflict and its repercussions for the region. It called for an end to escalation, dialogue, and the establishment of a collective security system based on democracy and the right of peoples to self-determination.

Preparations for the party’s general congress

On the organizational front, the meeting decided to begin practical preparations for holding the party’s general congress, form preparatory committees, and launch a broad organizational and intellectual campaign to assess the party’s previous experience, renew its leadership, and create opportunities for young people and women to take on greater roles.

The PYD General Council concluded its meeting by paying tribute to the martyrs of freedom and democracy and reaffirming its commitment to the struggle for a democratic, pluralistic and decentralized Syria, a free Kurdistan, and a democratic Middle East.

ANHA

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