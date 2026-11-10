Sara Org calls for accountability for femicide

The Sara Foundation to Combat Violence Against Women has called for the enactment of strict legislation and guarantees of judicial independence to end impunity in Syria. It warned against exploiting current transitions and challenges to obstruct accountability or neglect cases of violence against and killings of women.

Sara Org calls for accountability for femicide
WOMAN
10 November, 2026   16:25
NEWS DESK
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The Sara Foundation to Combat Violence Against Women issued a statement on Tuesday on its Facebook page, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed annually on November 25, under the slogan “Fair Laws for Safer Women.”

In its statement, the foundation stressed that gender-based violence in all its forms constitutes a flagrant violation of women’s human rights and dignity, and a major obstacle to achieving equality and justice and building a safe, democratic society.

The statement noted that this occasion comes amid the continued exposure of women and young women around the world to various forms of abuse, including physical, psychological, sexual, economic, and social violence, as well as femicide, domestic violence, forced marriage, harassment, and online blackmail.

The foundation stressed that the continued occurrence of femicide, particularly killings committed within the family by a partner or relative, highlights the dangers of a culture of discrimination and impunity.

It explained that addressing this phenomenon cannot be limited to raising public awareness; it also requires serious legal and institutional measures to ensure protection and accountability.

Regarding Syria, the statement noted that the political, institutional, judicial, and social changes the country is undergoing make it urgently necessary to safeguard women’s rights and strengthen their access to justice.

The foundation warned against allowing security, judicial, and administrative challenges to become a pretext for obstructing accountability or neglecting cases of violence, murder, and sexual assault.

In line with its human rights and social responsibilities, the Sara Foundation outlined eight key demands to combat violence against women:

- Enacting clear and stringent legislation criminalizing all forms of violence against women and ensuring legal protection for survivors.

- Holding perpetrators of murder, rape, and domestic violence accountable and ending all forms of impunity.

- Ensuring judicial independence, expediting the resolution of violence cases, and guaranteeing women access to justice without discrimination or social pressure.

- Strengthening women’s participation and meaningful representation in legislative, judicial, and administrative institutions and decision-making positions.

- Involving women’s and human rights organizations in drafting laws and legislation related to women’s protection and combating violence, and drawing on their expertise in monitoring cases and documenting violations.

- Providing shelters and protection centers, as well as psychological, social, and legal support services for women and girls who have survived violence.

- Intensifying public awareness campaigns and working to change the mindsets and cultural norms that justify violence or blame women who have survived it.

- Strengthening the role of security and judicial institutions in responding promptly to reports of violence and taking the necessary measures to protect women and girls.

The foundation concluded its statement by stressing that combating violence is a collective responsibility shared by official, judicial, and security institutions, civil society organizations, and society as a whole.

It reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its efforts to empower women, defend their rights, and build effective partnerships to create a safe environment. The foundation said that society’s silence allows violence to persist, while the absence of accountability opens the door to repeated crimes.

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