Students in Girkê Legê, Rimelan demand Kurdish education

Students in the cities of Girkê Legê and Rimelan held a protest demanding that Kurdish be adopted as the primary language of instruction and that their right to continue their education in their mother tongue be guaranteed.

Students in Girkê Legê, Rimelan demand Kurdish education
Students in Girkê Legê, Rimelan demand Kurdish education
Students in Girkê Legê, Rimelan demand Kurdish education
Students in Girkê Legê, Rimelan demand Kurdish education
Students in Girkê Legê, Rimelan demand Kurdish education
Students in Girkê Legê, Rimelan demand Kurdish education
Students in Girkê Legê, Rimelan demand Kurdish education
Students in Girkê Legê, Rimelan demand Kurdish education
NEWS
8 November, 2026   11:52
QAMISHLO
+

Students from the cities of Girkê Legê and Rimelan in the Jazira region held a protest in Girkê Legê today, demanding the right to continue their education in Kurdish and for their mother tongue to be adopted as the language of instruction.

The protest came amid calls by students to expand the scope of Kurdish-language education. They said that allocating just three lessons per week to Kurdish does not meet their educational needs or guarantee their right to study in their mother tongue.

The students marched along Girkê Legê’s main street, chanting slogans emphasising that Kurdish-language education should not be restricted to a limited number of weekly lessons. They called for Kurdish to be adopted as the language of instruction at all educational levels.

The students also reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing their education in their mother tongue, calling for their demands to be met and for future generations’ right to learn in Kurdish and preserve the language to be guaranteed.

ANHA


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