Washington asks Israel to prepare for possible resumption of war with Iran

The U.S. Central Command has informed Israel of the need to prepare for a possible resumption of war with Iran in the near future, as Washington steps up its military presence in the Middle East.

Washington asks Israel to prepare for possible resumption of war with Iran
WORLD-Middle East
13 November, 2026   10:00
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The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that U.S. Central Command had informed Israeli military representatives currently in the United States that they should prepare for the possibility of military operations against Iran resuming in the coming period.

The broadcaster quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying that messages sent through U.S. security channels had urged Israel and Gulf countries to prepare for a possible renewed war in the near future.

It also reported that two U.S. aircraft carriers, the USS George Washington and USS George Bush, are currently in the region, while the USS Theodore Roosevelt is expected to arrive in the Arabian Sea next week. Thousands of U.S. troops are also deployed at bases across the Middle East, operating various military systems, including air defense systems.

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