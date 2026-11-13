Hawar News Agency Plan – 13 November 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – 13 November 2026
DAILY
13 November, 2026   02:00
+

Dijle Antar, son of writer and intellectual Musa Antar, stressed the importance of protecting the Kurdish language and ensuring education in it. He emphasised that language is not merely a means of communication, but is closely linked to human dignity and identity, and that preserving it requires learning, using and passing it on to future generations. (Photos and video attached.)

The accumulation of waste in the streets, parks and around schools in Hasakah has sparked complaints among residents. The Sanitation Department attributed the problem to the cancellation of the evening shift, machinery breakdowns and a shortage of workers. Residents are calling for the reinstatement of the shift and increased resources. (Photos and video attached.)

Syrian families are struggling to secure heating amid rising prices of heaters and fuel and declining purchasing power. Some families are turning to repairing their old heaters or using agricultural waste as an alternative fuel, while more than 4.2 million people are in need of winter assistance, according to UN estimates.

Tribal elders and residents in the city of Tirbespiye have warned against attempts to spread hate speech and sow discord among the communities of Hasakah Governorate. They reaffirmed their commitment to coexistence and solidarity among Kurds, Arabs, Syriacs and other ethnic groups, calling for vigilance and urging people not to allow any groups to undermine the region's security or damage the principle of brotherhood among peoples. (Photos and video attached.)

Efforts to prepare schools and provide essential supplies are continuing in Qamishlo and its countryside, with school desks emerging as a top priority. Schools urgently need thousands of desks amid the absence of government support. (Photos and video attached.)

The autumn agricultural season in Hasakah Governorate is facing unprecedented challenges that threaten the entire agricultural sector. As the time for autumn ploughing and preparing farmland for cultivation approaches, farmers find themselves unable to begin work. (Photos and video attached.)

With the arrival of winter, residents of Kobani are facing severe living difficulties. Residents complain about the sharp rise in diesel prices and shortages, creating major obstacles to securing heating. (Photos and video attached.)

The sixth Rojava International Film Festival will kick off at 17:00 at the Mohammed Sheikho Centre for Culture and Arts in Qamishlo. The festival is organised by Rojava Film Commune. (Photos and video attached.)

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra

Related News

Hawar News Agency Plan – 9 November 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – 9 November 2026

9 November, 2026 - 02:00

Hawar News Agency Plan – October 13, 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – October 13, 2026

13 October, 2026 - 02:00

Hawar News Agency Plan – 10 October 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – 10 October 2026

10 October, 2026 - 02:00

Hawar News Agency Plan – October 11, 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – October 11, 2026

11 October, 2026 - 02:00

ANHA agency plan, October 28, 2026

ANHA agency plan, October 28, 2026

28 October, 2026 - 02:00

Hawar News Agency Plan – September 24, 2026

Hawar News Agency Plan – September 24, 2026

24 September, 2026 - 02:00