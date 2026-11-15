Panorama of Week: Syrian curricula, Israeli political shifts

Arab newspapers published over the past week have followed developments in Syria and the repercussions of changes to its educational curricula, which have sparked debate over national identity and historical memory. They have also examined potential shifts in Israeli policy following changes in its leadership and the implications for key regional issues, alongside diplomatic efforts aimed at containing escalating tensions across the region.

Panorama of Week: Syrian curricula, Israeli political shifts
WORLD-Middle East
15 November, 2026   07:20
NEWS DESK
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Political and social transformations in Syria, and the questions they raise about the country's identity and future, featured prominently in several Arab newspapers over the past week. This coverage coincided with close attention to developments in Israel and the possibility of policy changes under its new leadership, as well as regional diplomatic initiatives aimed at containing tensions and promoting stability.

On the Syrian front, Al-Arab newspaper, published in London, addressed the controversy surrounding recent amendments to school curricula in an article titled "On Changing School Textbooks in Syria." The article argued that the changes go beyond educational matters, raising broader questions about Syria's identity and historical memory. It highlighted the removal of images and works of art, as well as changes to maps and historical content, amid criticism of Turkey's role in what it described as the country's Islamisation process.

On Israel, Lebanon's Al-Sharq newspaper examined the differences between Gadi Eisenkot's political approach and Benjamin Netanyahu's policies in an article titled "Eisenkot: A Softer Version." It explored the potential implications of these differences for developments in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Youm7 newspaper argued in an article titled "Eisenkot May Slow the Pace of War Without Changing the Occupation's Approach" that any potential change could be limited to the methods used to manage confrontations, without altering Israel's strategic objectives.

On the diplomatic front, Qatar's Al-Sharq newspaper examined Doha's diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran and the possibility of leveraging them to contain regional escalation. In an article titled "The First Cards of Autumn: The Road to a Broader Peace," it stressed the importance of maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and linked regional settlements to addressing the Palestinian and Lebanese issues.

ANHA

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