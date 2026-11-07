Israeli forces enter Quneitra countryside with 14 military vehicles Heavy rains flood tens of thousands of displaced people's tents in Gaza Turkish Gendarmerie assault 3 young men attempting to cross Syrian border Landmines injure 5 people, kill 2 security personnel in Syria Attack targets Internal Forces’ position in Hasakah countryside New Israeli checkpoint searches passersby in Quneitra countryside Raqqa integration employees appeal for payment of overdue wages KNK calls on S. Kurdistan's leaders to hold comprehensive dialogue Egyptian researcher: Israeli elections won't change strategic policies Residents of Alyan warn of hate speech and deteriorating economic conditions Hawar News Agency Plan – 7 November 2026 Syrian diplomat rules out immediate military deployment in Saudi Arabia PYD calls for dialogue and Kurdish unity in Southern Kurdistan Rojava Kurdistan Intellectuals’ Union concludes 10th Conference