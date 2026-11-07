Heavy rains flood tens of thousands of displaced people's tents in Gaza

Heavy rains have flooded around 70,000 tents for displaced people in Gaza, amidst injuries and distress calls, and the inability of relief teams to cope with the storm's aftermath.

Heavy rains flood tens of thousands of displaced people's tents in Gaza
WORLD-Middle East
7 November, 2026   20:03
NEWS DESK
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Heavy rains that fell on the Gaza Strip flooded tens of thousands of tents for Palestinian displaced people, swept away several temporary shelters, and submerged blankets and mattresses, while municipal and civil defense teams were unable to cope with the storm's aftermath due to fuel shortages and damaged equipment.

Heavy rains that fell on the Gaza Strip flooded tens of thousands of tents belonging to Palestinian displaced persons, swept away several temporary shelters, and submerged blankets and mattresses, while municipal and civil defense teams were unable to cope with the storm's aftermath due to fuel shortages and damaged equipment.

The government media office in Gaza stated, according to "Reuters," that at least 70,000 tents were flooded in the past twelve hours, affecting tens of thousands of displaced people and causing injuries, without any recorded fatalities.

For its part, the General Directorate of Civil Defense announced that it received about 1500 distress calls from displaced people, noting the collapse of three abandoned houses without any injuries.

ANHA

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