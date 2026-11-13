Shengal Resistance Units call for Yazidi unity, reaffirm Iraq’s sovereignty

On the 11th anniversary of the liberation of Shengal, the Shengal Resistance Units Command called for strengthening Yazidi unity and protecting the region from foreign interference. It also reaffirmed its commitment to Iraq’s unity and sovereignty, while emphasizing the importance of preserving the Yazidi community’s distinct identity, will, and rights.

Shengal Resistance Units call for Yazidi unity, reaffirm Iraq’s sovereignty
NEWS
13 November, 2026   15:27
NEWS DESK
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The Shengal Resistance Units Command issued a statement today marking the 11th anniversary of the liberation of Shengal, calling for strengthening unity within the Yazidi community and protecting the region from foreign interference. It also reaffirmed its commitment to Iraq’s unity and sovereignty.

The command said the liberation of Shengal from ISIS represented a victory for the Yazidi people's determination and their ability to protect their existence and land. It stressed that liberation was not merely a military victory but also a responsibility to maintain stability and safeguard the community's rights and distinct identity.

The statement paid tribute to Yazidi resistance fighters who lost their lives, particularly Saeed Hassen, Mam Zeki, Delsher, Agid, Media, Nujin, Berfin, Zerdesht, and Dijwar. It also extended congratulations to their families and to the organizations and individuals who supported the people of Shengal.

The command called on Yazidis in Shengal and beyond to strengthen solidarity, put the community's interests above narrow personal interests, and face challenges with a unified stance. It stressed that ideological differences and diverse opinions must not become sources of division.

Concluding its statement, the command reaffirmed its commitment to Iraq's unity and sovereignty and its efforts to ensure that Shengal remains an active and secure part of the country while preserving the Yazidi community's distinct identity, rights, and will.

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