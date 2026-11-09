Explosion near road security Vehicle in eastern Deir ez-Zor Countryside

An unidentified explosion occurred near a vehicle belonging to the Road Security Forces on the al-Attal–al-Busayrah road in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, with no reports of casualties or damage.

Explosion near road security Vehicle in eastern Deir ez-Zor Countryside
NEWS
9 November, 2026   21:56
NEWS DESK
+

An explosion was heard today near a vehicle belonging to the Road Security Forces on the road connecting the towns of al-Attal and al-Busayrah in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, amid uncertainty surrounding the nature and cause of the blast.

No confirmed information has been reported so far regarding any casualties or material damage resulting from the incident.

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

PYD Council member: moving location of leader Ocalan is not enough; laws need to...

Next Article

Heavy clashes in Wadi Barada, Damascus Countryside

Related News

Man's body found near Syrian-Turkish border west of Zerkan

Man's body found near Syrian-Turkish border west of Zerkan

9 November, 2026 - 13:37

Raqqa integration employees appeal for payment of overdue wages

Raqqa integration employees appeal for payment of overd...

7 November, 2026 - 11:16

Jordan foils infiltration attempt from Syria

Jordan foils infiltration attempt from Syria

8 November, 2026 - 10:53

Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education

Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education

8 November, 2026 - 15:31

Student protests in Girkê Legê, Rmelan demand education in Kurdish Language

Student protests in Girkê Legê, Rmelan demand education...

5 November, 2026 - 18:48

Syrian woman killed, child injured by Lebanese border guards

Syrian woman killed, child injured by Lebanese border g...

5 November, 2026 - 13:49