Afrin dialogue session discusses residents’ demands Residents of Kobani celebrate November 27th DEM Party delegation meets with Bahçeli Ilham Ahmed appointed to People’s Council Amuda marks 48th anniversary of PKK's founding Rojava parties back South Kurdistan’s constitutional rights 5 attacks attributed to ISIS in Syria amid public display of its symbols Kurdish parties in Rojava meet to discuss situation in S. Kurdistan Kurdish issues, civil, legal rights raised before European Parliament Escalation in Daraa coincides with Israeli explosion in Quneitra countryside Residents of Girkê Legê call for reduction in heating diesel prices Calls for constitutional recognition of Kurdish Language Researcher: Trilateral summit reshapes global power, challenges Europe's role Baghdad and Hawler: New crisis revives old disputes