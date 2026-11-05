Political Analyst: Political consensus and negotiations aim to keep Iraq out of war

Iraqi political analyst Suleiman al-Jumaili describes Iraq as going through a critical period amid the repercussions of the war between Iran and the United States and the economic and security challenges it poses. He says the government is seeking to keep the country out of the conflict through political consensus and negotiations with armed factions, while Iraqi society remains committed to stability and internal cohesion.

Political Analyst: Political consensus and negotiations aim to keep Iraq out of war
POLITICS
5 November, 2026   06:56
NEWS DESK
+

Iraq is witnessing escalating tensions amid regional confrontations and war, placing the country before political, economic and security challenges, amid fears that the repercussions of the conflict could spill over into the country. Against this backdrop, Iraqi political analyst Suleiman al-Jumaili discusses Iraq's position and the government's efforts to maintain stability and avoid being drawn into the confrontation.

Iraqi political analyst Suleiman al-Jumaili said Iraq was going through a critical period amid ongoing regional developments and wars, noting that the war between Iran and the United States had affected the situation in Iraq, particularly its economy, especially following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as Iraq's only outlet for exporting oil.

Al-Jumaili added that Iraq was within the scope of the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, given its geographical proximity to Iran, as well as the historical, social, tribal and sectarian ties between the two countries.

He pointed out that the shared border between Iraq and Iran stretches for more than 1,600 kilometres, making Iraq particularly vulnerable to the repercussions of any war that could erupt between the two sides.

On the Iraqi government's efforts to keep the country out of the wars and conflicts unfolding in the region, al-Jumaili explained that the previous government, headed by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, had worked on this issue, while the current government, headed by al-Zaidi, was seeking to ensure that Iraq remained outside these wars and prevent any party to the conflict, whether Iran or the United States, from drawing the country into the confrontation.

On efforts to unify Iraq's official position regarding regional developments, al-Jumaili stressed that there was a degree of political consensus in Iraq on this issue, particularly through the State Administration Coalition, which brings together various political forces, as well as the Iraqi parliament, which operates under a parliamentary system.

He added that political blocs supported the government headed by al-Zaidi and backed its efforts to unify positions and avoid being drawn into a confrontation with any party to the conflict.

On the armed factions' position on current developments, al-Jumaili said the factions had entered negotiations with the Iraqi government over handing their weapons over to the state, noting that, according to him, only two factions had yet to complete the disarmament process.

He pointed to serious and intensive negotiations in this regard, as well as assurances and pledges that the factions would not join the ongoing war between Iran and the United States.

On internal stability and social peace, al-Jumaili explained that Iraqi youth had become more aware of the nature of wars and their consequences, particularly given Iraq's experience of numerous wars and conflicts. This, he said, had made society increasingly keen to see stability and peace prevail across the region.

He noted that the Iraqi government, headed by al-Zaidi, was working to strengthen Iraq's relations with Arab and regional countries through diplomatic visits and meetings, including visits to Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Iran, as well as an upcoming visit to Kuwait, as part of efforts to strengthen ties with countries across the region.

On efforts to preserve civil peace, al-Jumaili stressed that Iraqi society generally maintained its social cohesion, with young people demonstrating a spirit of solidarity and unity. Although political disagreements and disputes occasionally emerged, he said, they did not necessarily affect social relations among citizens.

He explained that Iraqi society was characterised by strong tribal and social ties, with extensive family, tribal and marriage connections linking its members, thereby strengthening unity and cohesion in the face of external challenges.

Al-Jumaili concluded that Iraqi society possessed a strong degree of cohesion in confronting external challenges and was determined to protect itself from conflicts and avoid being drawn into attempts to fuel divisions or deepen internal disputes.

ANHA

Tags:

Previous Article

Students in Derik demand their rights Education in Kurdish language

Next Article

Kongra Star condemns attack on student protesters in Hasakah

Related News

2 events held in Hasakah, Qamishlo to mark PYD’s 23rd anniversary

2 events held in Hasakah, Qamishlo to mark PYD’s 23rd a...

20 September, 2026 - 16:50

Legal Expert: Parliamentary independence is essential to fulfill Syrians’ aspirations

Legal Expert: Parliamentary independence is essential t...

11 June, 2026 - 02:40

Experts: Syria-Hezbollah conflict unlikely amid major obstacles

Experts: Syria-Hezbollah conflict unlikely amid major o...

25 June, 2026 - 04:25

One week since framework law passed in Turkey

One week since framework law passed in Turkey

18 August, 2026 - 02:40

Politician: Syria is not party to war against Iran; may benefit from its outcome

Politician: Syria is not party to war against Iran; may...

22 July, 2026 - 03:34

Kadar Piri: SDF announcement marks major shift for Kurdish Issue

Kadar Piri: SDF announcement marks major shift for Kurd...

29 August, 2026 - 02:55