Kongra Star condemns attack on student protesters in Hasakah

Kongra Star condemned the assault on school students in Hasakah who were demanding the right to receive education in their mother tongue. It held the transitional government fully legally and morally responsible, called on society to stand in solidarity with the students, issued an urgent appeal to UNICEF and international organizations to intervene and protect children, and urged the Internal Security Forces to intensify operations against ISIS cells in the city.

Kongra Star condemns attack on student protesters in Hasakah
WOMAN
4 November, 2026   20:22
NEWS DESK
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On Wednesday, Kongra Star issued a statement addressed to local and international public opinion regarding the attack on student protesters in Hasakah. The statement reads:

"The blatant assault on student protesters in Hasakah, who were demanding their right to receive education in their mother tongue, along with the practices of terrorist gangs and sectarian incitement, constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens civil peace and the stability of the region.

Hasakah has recently witnessed a serious security and social escalation as a result of systematic attacks carried out by subversive, terrorist, and extremist groups against the Kurdish community. This escalation became particularly evident today through the brutal attack on a peaceful sit-in by school students outside the Directorate of Education and the Governorate building, as they demanded their legitimate and legal right to receive education in their mother tongue. The attack left several students injured.

The use of extremist slogans and terrorist threats inspired by ISIS ideology by these uncontrolled groups, including threats of beheading and sectarian incitement, reflects a clear intention to spread chaos and undermine coexistence and civil peace. These violations do not target students alone; rather, they represent a dangerous extension of ISIS's fascist ideology. They also constitute a flagrant violation of all international norms and conventions guaranteeing the right to education and peaceful protest.

At Kongra Star, in light of this dangerous situation, we hereby declare our official position and reaffirm the following demands and fundamental principles:

We call on all our free-spirited mothers, our proud people, civil society organizations, and all democratic forces to stand in solidarity with the courageous students. The right to education in one's mother tongue is a red line that cannot be crossed. Protecting our children and students from intellectual and physical terrorism is a historic moral and collective responsibility.

We hold the transitional government and the authorities exercising control fully legally and morally responsible for the situation in Hasakah, particularly following the recent integration processes and military restructuring. These subversive groups continue to engage in daily provocations, sectarian incitement, and acts that undermine civil peace, openly and in full view of official institutions, without any deterrent measures or genuine accountability. Remaining silent in the face of such practices amounts to clear complicity in the crime.

We issue an urgent and unequivocal appeal to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and all international organizations concerned with human rights and child protection, calling for immediate intervention to protect students and children in Rojava from the brutality of terrorism. We also demand the establishment of international monitoring and investigative committees to document systematic violations and crimes targeting Kurdish-majority areas, as well as repeated attempts to reproduce scenarios of ethnic cleansing and systematic incitement similar to those previously witnessed in Tal Abyad and Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain), which are now being repeated in Hasakah.

Our people have documented compelling evidence of suspicious movements by individuals belonging to ISIS terrorist sleeper cells, who are moving freely throughout the city of Hasakah, particularly coinciding with acts of rioting and attacks on peaceful demonstrations. Accordingly, we issue an immediate and firm demand to the Internal Security Forces to intensify security operations, arrest these terrorists, and eradicate the roots of these dormant cells that threaten the security and safety of society.

ANHA

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