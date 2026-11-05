Students in Derik demand their rights Education in Kurdish language

Students in Derik have rejected a decision by the Ministry of Education of the transitional government, which limits Kurdish language instruction to just three lessons per week. The students reaffirmed their right to continue their education in their mother tongue and called for the Kurdish language to be granted constitutional recognition.

Students in Derik demand their rights Education in Kurdish language
NEWS
5 November, 2026   05:52
QAMISHLO
KALTHOUM ALI
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The decision issued by the Ministry of Education of the Syrian transitional government regarding the teaching of the Kurdish language in schools has sparked rejection and discontent among students who have spent their entire academic careers studying in Kurdish. They argue that restricting Kurdish language instruction infringes upon their right to education in their mother tongue, and they have vowed to continue their protests until their demands are met.

Speaking to ANHA 's agency, students from the city of Derik in the Jazira region expressed their opposition. Student Berwar Kanaan stated: "I want my Kurdish language; I do not wish to continue my studies in another language. Could any student from the Arab community study an entire curriculum in Kurdish? It would be extremely difficult; it is an illogical change. I have spent 10 consecutive years studying in Kurdish, and now they want to change our curriculum and impose another language on us. We are not against other languages, but we are demanding our own rights.

We are Kurds, and it is our natural and clear right to uphold all of our linguistic and educational rights." As for student Alia Haji, she pointed to the pressures students face within their educational institutions, stating: "Our teachers at school try to discourage us, telling us, 'No matter what you do, you will never be able to study in your own language.' But we will not give in to such discouragement. I have been studying in my native Kurdish language for ten full years; therefore, I demand my legitimate right to continue teaching and learning in Kurdish, without any curtailment."

For his part, student Ali Haji argued that any ban or reduction lacks any moral or legal basis. He said: "I demand to be taught in my mother tongue a language I have been learning in for eight consecutive years. How could any entity possibly ban our language now? We will continue to make our voices heard and demand that our language be taught, until all our demands are met and this decision is reversed."

ANHA


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