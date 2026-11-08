Deaths, injuries in armed clashes between two families in Aleppo

Several people have been killed or wounded following armed clashes between two families in the Al-Amiriya neighborhood of Aleppo, which erupted after a dispute.

Deaths, injuries in armed clashes between two families in Aleppo
NEWS
8 November, 2026   19:33
NEWS DESK
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Several individuals were killed or wounded during armed clashes between members of two families in the Al-Amiriya neighborhood of Aleppo. The incident began as a dispute that escalated into an armed confrontation, during which weapons were used. Security forces have since deployed to the area to contain the tension and prevent the clashes from spreading.

This incident comes just one day after another altercation between two families this time in the town of Al-Samouqa in the northern countryside of Aleppo also escalated into an armed clash, resulting in one death and three injuries.

ANHA

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