Between signs of recovery, reality of rising costs: Syrians face ever widening livelihood gap Hawar News Agency Plan – 9 November 2026 Helicopters flyover in Daraa Countryside 5 Israeli military vehicles entered in the southern Quneitra countryside Deaths, injuries in armed clashes between two families in Aleppo One killed, another injured in shooting in Deir ez-Zor countryside Women’s movements mark November 25, calling for stronger unity Kobani students demand Kurdish-language education PYD General Council discusses integration, Syria’s situation Women’s movements launch anti-violence campaign Students in Girkê Legê, Rimelan demand Kurdish education Jordan foils infiltration attempt from Syria Rising living costs deepen hardship for hasakah residents 60% unemployment in Syria... youth, graduates are the most affected