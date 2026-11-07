Landmines injure 5 people, kill 2 security personnel in Syria

Four people, including two brothers, were injured in two separate landmine explosions in the countryside of Daraa, while two members of engineering teams were killed and another was injured when two landmines exploded during clearance operations north of Raqqa and in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

Landmines injure 5 people, kill 2 security personnel in Syria
NEWS
7 November, 2026   15:37
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On Saturday, two young men, Mohammed Saeed al-Alou, 20, and Rami Abdul Rahim al-Farwan, sustained injuries of varying severity, including a head injury, when a landmine exploded while they were collecting stones in agricultural fields between the cities of Inkhil and al-Sanamayn in Daraa Governorate.

The two injured men were taken to al-Sanamayn Hospital for treatment, according to local sources.

In a separate incident, brothers Ahmed and Mohammed Faour al-Qadis were injured on Saturday morning when a landmine left over from the war exploded beneath the vehicle they were traveling in to transport sand. The incident occurred on the road to al-Tuf village in the Lajat area, east of Daraa, while they were transporting construction materials for their family home.

In Raqqa Governorate, a member of an engineering team died from injuries he had sustained on Friday when a landmine exploded while he was clearing and dismantling mines in the village of Khirbet Abboud, north of the governorate, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, the Media and Communications Department of the Ministry of Defense reported that a soldier was killed and another sustained serious injuries when a landmine exploded as they were dismantling remnants of the former regime in the Mayadin area of eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside.

These incidents come amid ongoing threats posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance left behind by military operations, which continue to endanger civilian lives, particularly those working in agricultural fields and construction sites, as well as personnel involved in clearing such remnants.

In a related development, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) documented 284 deaths caused by explosions of remnants of war and unexploded ordnance across Syria since the beginning of this year. The fatalities included 116 children and 13 women. A further 467 people were injured, including 188 children and 18 women, according to statistics published by the Observatory on Saturday.

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