Turkish Gendarmerie assault 3 young men attempting to cross Syrian border

Three young men from the countryside of Tel Abyad (Girê Spî) were beaten by the Turkish Gendarmerie while attempting to cross the Syrian border.

Turkish Gendarmerie assault 3 young men attempting to cross Syrian border
NEWS
7 November, 2026   18:26
NEWS DESK
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Three young men from the countryside of Tel Abyad (Girê Spî) were beaten by members of the Turkish border guard the "Gendarmerie"while attempting to cross the Syrian-Turkish border.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the three young men in a video recording obtained by the Observatory warned others against approaching or attempting to cross the border strip, for fear of being fired upon or physically assaulted by Turkish border guard personnel.

ANHA

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