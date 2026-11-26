Rojava parties back South Kurdistan’s constitutional rights 5 attacks attributed to ISIS in Syria amid public display of its symbols Kurdish parties in Rojava meet to discuss situation in S. Kurdistan Kurdish issues, civil, legal rights raised before European Parliament Escalation in Daraa coincides with Israeli explosion in Quneitra countryside Residents of Girkê Legê call for reduction in heating diesel prices Calls for constitutional recognition of Kurdish Language Researcher: Trilateral summit reshapes global power, challenges Europe's role Baghdad and Hawler: New crisis revives old disputes Hawar News Agency Plan for 26 November 2026 Booby-trapped motorcycle explodes near Security Forces Centre in Hasakah Clashes, explosions reported in Hasakah Israel frees man arrested in Quneitra Rojava residents rally in support of Southern Kurdistan