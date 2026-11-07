Attack targets Internal Forces’ position in Hasakah countryside

An Internal Security Forces position in the southern countryside of Hasakah came under an armed attack, followed by clashes, amid suspicions that ISIS mercenaries were behind the attack. Meanwhile, 75 attacks attributed to ISIS have been recorded in Syria since the beginning of this year.

Attack targets Internal Forces’ position in Hasakah countryside
NEWS
7 November, 2026   14:27
HASAKAH 
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Gunmen targeted an Internal Security Forces position in the town of Markada, in the southern countryside of Hasakah, triggering clashes between the attackers and personnel stationed at the site.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), no information has emerged regarding casualties or injuries resulting from the attack and the subsequent clashes. The SOHR suggested that ISIS mercenaries were behind the attack but did not disclose when it took place.

The Internal Security Forces and Defense Forces have not yet issued any statements clarifying the circumstances of the attack and the ensuing clashes.

Markada holds geographical and security significance due to its location on the main road connecting Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, near the administrative boundary between the two governorates.

During the years of the war, the town was among the areas controlled by ISIS mercenaries (the Islamic State) before being liberated by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). It returned to government control earlier this year.

According to statistics from the SOHR, the number of attacks attributed to ISIS in Syria since the beginning of 2026 has risen to 75, leaving 61 people dead, including military personnel, civilians, and ISIS members.

A-H 

ANHA 

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