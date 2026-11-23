Body found inside 2 garbage bags in Raqqa countryside Syria’s path to permanent constitution: What needs to change? Displaced residents of Serekaniye in Newroz Camp await safe return Violence against women rooted in patriarchal mindsets, traditions Families face harsh winter without heating or basic necessities Hawar News Agency Plan – 23 November 2026 Landmine explosion injures tractor driver in Zarghan Countryside Kurds in Lebanon mark 48th anniversary of PKK Five killed in landmine explosion in Idlib Countryside Israeli shell lands near agricultural land in Quneitra Countryside Ilham Ahmed: Kurdish unity, unified positions are essential at this stage Explosion at former weapons depot in Jableh Mazloum Abdi inspects expansion works at Nusaybin Border Crossing Rojava University Student Council reports 25 injured, condemns campus violence