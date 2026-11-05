Kongra Star in Tel Tamr condemns attack on Hasakah students

Kongra Star in Tel Tamr and its surrounding towns has condemned the attacks on a peaceful demonstration by students in Al-Hasakah, who were demanding the right to education in their mother tongue, reaffirming its support for their demands and the necessity of protecting their linguistic and cultural rights.

Kongra Star in Tel Tamr condemns attack on Hasakah students
NEWS
5 November, 2026   19:45
NEWS DESK
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In a public statement, Kongra Star in the city of Tel Tamr and its surrounding towns condemned the attacks that targeted a peaceful demonstration by school students in Al-Hasakah yesterday. The students had gathered to demand their right to be educated in their mother tongue. The statement emphasized the need to respect linguistic and cultural rights and to ensure that students have the right to learn in their own language.

The statement was delivered in front of the Tel Tamr Council of Martyrs' Families, with the participation of local women, representatives of women’s organizations, and the "Mothers for Peace" group. Nalin Sido, a member of Kongra Star, read the statement in Kurdish, while Hadla Younis, an administrator at the Women’s House in Tel Tamr, read it in Arabic.

The statement expressed strong opposition to the attacks on the students as they peacefully voiced their demands. It stressed that the call for education in one’s mother tongue is a legitimate right, noting that language serves as a fundamental pillar of a people's cultural and national identity and cannot be separated from basic human rights.

The statement indicated that protecting the Kurdish language and ensuring it is taught to future generations is a responsibility that lies with the relevant authorities. It called for respecting the will of the students and their legitimate demands, urging against the use of violence or restrictive measures when they exercise their educational and cultural rights.

In its conclusion, Kongra Star emphasized the necessity of recognizing the Kurdish language and guaranteeing the right to education in it. It called upon the relevant authorities to fulfill their responsibilities regarding students' rights and to work toward creating an educational environment that respects linguistic and cultural diversity, while ensuring the right of peoples to be educated in their mother tongue.

ANHA


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