Student protests in Girkê Legê, Rmelan demand education in Kurdish Language

Affirming their commitment to their mother tongue and rejecting their exclusion from the right to be educated in it, students in the towns of Girkê Legê and Rmelan held protest demonstrations demanding official recognition of the Kurdish language and the guarantee of the right to education in that language.

Student protests in Girkê Legê, Rmelan demand education in Kurdish Language
Student protests in Girkê Legê, Rmelan demand education in Kurdish Language
Student protests in Girkê Legê, Rmelan demand education in Kurdish Language
NEWS
5 November, 2026   18:48
NEWS DESK
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Today, students in the towns of Girkê Legê and Rmelan, in the Jazira region, held protest demonstrations to demand their right to be educated in the Kurdish language. They called for official recognition of the language and the guarantee of the right to use it for instruction across all academic levels, emphasizing their dedication to their mother tongue and the necessity of upholding their linguistic and educational rights.

The students marched through the streets of both towns, chanting slogans asserting their right to learn in their mother tongue, such as "Our language is Kurdish, and it is our right to learn in it" and carrying banners that demanded official recognition of the Kurdish language, underscoring it as an inherent right of the Kurdish people.

Through these demonstrations, the students reaffirmed their insistence on the right to continue their education in Kurdish. They demanded that this right be guaranteed and that the Kurdish language be granted official status, ensuring that future generations can receive an education in their mother tongue at every stage of their schooling.

ANHA


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