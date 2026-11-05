Israeli incursion in Quneitra countryside; helicopters spotted over Daraa, rural Damascus

An Israeli patrol consisting of nine vehicles has entered the village of Al-Hurriyah in the Quneitra countryside, coinciding with the presence of helicopters in the skies over Daraa and the Damascus countryside.

Israeli incursion in Quneitra countryside; helicopters spotted over Daraa, rural Damascus
NEWS
5 November, 2026   20:06
NEWS DESK
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An Israeli military patrol, comprising nine military vehicles, entered the village of Al-Hurriyah in the Quneitra countryside today. This follows an earlier incursion into the village of Ufaniyah, as part of a series of coordinated military maneuvers across the province’s countryside.

Meanwhile, helicopters were observed flying over the provinces of Daraa and rural Damascus, moving in a northerly direction. There is currently no information regarding the nature of their mission or the reason for their flight.

These movements occur amid ongoing Israeli incursions and military activities in southern Syria, fueling concerns among local residents regarding a potential expansion of these military operations and their security implications for the region.

Earlier today, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that an Israeli patrol, consisting of three military vehicles, had entered the village of Ufaniyah in the northern Quneitra countryside.

ANHA

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