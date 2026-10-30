K. Star in Lebanon discusses role of Jinology in society

The Kongra Star Coordination in Lebanon discussed the role of Jineology (Women's Science) in society during an expanded meeting held in Beirut. Participants also reviewed preparations for the “16 Days of Combating Violence Against Women” Campaign, including plans to organize meetings and awareness sessions in several parts of Lebanon to highlight different forms of violence, raise awareness of women’s rights and promote ways to protect them.

K. Star in Lebanon discusses role of Jinology in society
WOMAN
30 October, 2026   17:31
NEWS DESK
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The Kongra Star Coordination in Lebanon held a meeting on Friday, attended by members from Beirut and neighbouring areas, to discuss its organizational and awareness-raising programme for the coming month and preparations for participating in the 16 Days of Combating Violence Against Women Campaign.

The meeting opened with a minute of silence, followed by an ideological training session and discussion titled “Why Has Feminism Failed? And Why Jinology?” The discussion addressed the challenges facing the feminist movement and the concept of Jinology as an approach to knowledge that focuses on women and society, examining its role in understanding social issues and promoting women's participation in various areas of life.

Participants discussed the plan of activities for the coming month and agreed to focus on combating violence against women by organizing awareness-raising meetings and sessions in several parts of Lebanon. These activities aim to highlight the different forms of violence and raise awareness of women's rights and ways to protect them.

The programme also includes preparations for a large-scale seminar in Beirut, alongside activities designed to broaden participation and encourage community discussion on women's issues and efforts to combat discrimination and violence against them.

The meeting is part of the coordination committee's ongoing organizational and awareness-raising work and its efforts to strengthen women's presence and participation in community life.

ANHA

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