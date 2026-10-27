Women condemn attacks on Kurds, their symbols, warn against undermining social peace

Women in the city of Hasakah have strongly condemned recent acts of vandalism and attacks targeting displaced residents of Girê Spî, describing them as deliberate and systematic attempts to undermine social peace and sow discord among the region’s communities.

Women condemn attacks on Kurds, their symbols, warn against undermining social peace
WOMAN
27 October, 2026   11:56
HASAKAH 
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Women in Hasakah strongly denounced acts of vandalism targeting photographs of martyr female fighters and Kurdish symbols in the region, as well as attacks on families returning to their homes in Girê Spî. They described these acts as a systematic attempt to undermine social peace, break women’s will, and fuel discord among the different components of society.

An attempt to provoke and suppress women

In this context, Hasakah resident Jumana Ahmad said the vandalism represented a deliberate attempt to obstruct social peace and the process of community integration in the region.

She noted that targeting photographs of martyr female fighters and attacking displaced residents of Girê Spî were clear attempts to provoke and suppress women on all fronts, with the aim of returning them to the conditions that prevailed before the revolution.

Jumana called for reason and wisdom to prevail to nip discord in the bud and prevent it from spreading among the region’s peoples.

Attacks driven by fear

For her part, Hasakah resident Hadiya Mohammed firmly rejected any desecration of photographs of martyr female fighters, citing their sacred significance and esteemed place in society.

She said these attacks stemmed primarily from fear of the strength of Kurdish women, who have proven their capabilities on the ground and in battle. She stressed that attempts to break their will would instead become an additional source of strength, driving them forward.

Acts devoid of humanity

Meanwhile, Hasakah resident Sultana Saeed, speaking on behalf of the city’s women, condemned attacks on Kurdish symbols, describing such acts as devoid of human values.

She added that the security and stability the region enjoys today are the result of the sacrifices made by the martyrs. She stressed that women are being targeted because those behind the acts of vandalism fear their active role in achieving justice, equality, and humanity.

A-H

ANHA


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