Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra amid protests

Israeli forces set up a checkpoint on the Jabata al-Khashab–Ayn al-Bayda road in the countryside of Quneitra and searched passers-by, as public protests took place in Damascus’s Jobar neighbourhood and the town of Jdeidet al-Fadl in Damascus Countryside, condemning Israeli incursions into southern Syria.

Israeli forces set up checkpoint in Quneitra amid protests
NEWS
30 October, 2026   17:09
NEWS DESK
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Quneitra activists reported that Israeli forces set up a military checkpoint on Friday on the Jabata al-Khashab–Ayn al-Bayda road in the countryside of Quneitra.

The forces searched passers-by as part of their continued military movements in areas of southern Syria.

Meanwhile, demonstrations and protest rallies were held in Damascus’s Jobar neighbourhood and the town of Jdeidet al-Fadl in Damascus Countryside, in solidarity with residents of Daraa and Quneitra provinces and in condemnation of continued Israeli military incursions targeting civilians in the area.

According to posts shared by activists on social media, residents of Damascus and towns across the Ghouta region took part in the protests. Participants voiced their rejection of Israeli military movements inside Syrian territory and the accompanying raids, arrests and restrictions imposed on local residents.

The protesters called for the fate of Syrians detained by Israeli forces to be disclosed and for their release, while demanding an end to incursions and repeated violations in southern Syria.

Participants also called for a clear international stance on Israeli violations, urging the international community to exert pressure to halt them and hold those responsible to account. They stressed that civilians in Daraa and Quneitra must not be left vulnerable to further attacks and violations.

The protests come amid continued Israeli military movements in parts of Daraa and Quneitra provinces, accompanied by incursions, the establishment of checkpoints and searches of passers-by.


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