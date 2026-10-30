2 children injured in landmine explosion in eastern Daraa

Two children were seriously injured when a landmine left over from the war exploded in the plains surrounding the town of Khirbet Ghazaleh in eastern rural Daraa.

2 children injured in landmine explosion in eastern Daraa
NEWS
30 October, 2026   16:23
 NEWS DESK
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Two children were seriously injured on Friday when a landmine left over from the war exploded near the town of Khirbet Ghazaleh in eastern rural Daraa, while they were in the plains surrounding the town, according to local sources.

This is the third such incident reported today. A child was killed and nine people were injured in two separate landmine explosions in the countryside of Tal Tamr and Manbij.

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