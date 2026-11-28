National Guard issues statement on latest clashes west of Sweida Attack in Deir ez-Zor, clashes in Suwayda, ssaults in Damascus 13 schools damaged in Tal Tamr, 1,276 students deprived of education Calls for comprehensive laws to combat violence against women How can the Kurds in Southern Kurdistan protect their gains? Hawar News Agency Plan – 28 November 2026 Four Internal Security personnel injured in clashes in western Sweida Qamishlo residents mark the 48th anniversary of the PKK's founding Turkish Forces remove two checkpoints in Sere Kaniye K. Star: Women’s leading role rooted in PKK values 2 Defense Ministry personnel killed in Daraa countryside Israeli incursion into Quneitra, temporary checkpoint to search passersby Gold shop owner robbed, assaulted in Derbasiyah Kurdish party leaders: National congress urgent necessity to confront threats, safeguard Kurdistan’s gains