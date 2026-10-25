7 Killed in Israeli airstrikes; shelling across Gaza Strip

Seven people were killed in Israeli airstrikes and shelling across the Gaza Strip, including three near the Islamic University and two brothers in Khan Younis.

7 Killed in Israeli airstrikes; shelling across Gaza Strip
WORLD-Middle East
25 October, 2026   19:40
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Seven people were killed today in Israeli airstrikes and shelling targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

In Gaza City, three people were killed and others injured when Israeli aircraft struck the vicinity of the Islamic University campus.

In Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, two brothers, Alaa and Nabil Abu Zayed, were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a group of civilians near the industrial area in the western part of the city.

Hamdan Salman Abu Amra, 33, was also killed in a strike carried out by an Israeli drone in the Al-Mazra'a area, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

In a related development, eight-year-old Fatima Al-Bayouk died from injuries sustained after being shot by Israeli forces south of Deir al-Balah. Al-Bayouk had been the sole survivor of her family, who were killed in a strike targeting them in late 2023 in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

ANHA

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