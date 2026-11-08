5 Israeli military vehicles entered in the southern Quneitra countryside

Five Israeli vehicles have entered the village of al-Asbah in the southern Quneitra countryside, deploying within the eastern neighborhood and blocking roads. This coincides with a similar incursion toward the town of Saida al-Hanout and the al-Razaniya farm.

5 Israeli military vehicles entered in the southern Quneitra countryside
NEWS
8 November, 2026   20:17
NEWS DESK
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Five vehicles belonging to Israeli forces entered the village of al-Asbah in the southern Quneitra countryside today. Israeli personnel deployed in the eastern neighborhood and blocked several roads, restricting access for local residents.

No further details had been published of carrying on any arrests during the incursion according to SOHR.

In a related development, another Israeli incursion took place in the Quneitra countryside, where three military vehicles moved toward the town of Saida al-Hanout before continuing onward to the al-Razaniya farm. This marks a new military maneuver in the area; no arrests have been reported in connection with the operation.

ANHA

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