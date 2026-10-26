Jordan arrests 3 suspects in Karak's Church Attack

Jordanian authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with a deadly attack on a church in Karak following an armed confrontation. Investigations are continuing to determine their motives and affiliations.

Jordan arrests 3 suspects in Karak's Church Attack
WORLD-Middle East
26 October, 2026   10:10
NEWSDESK 
+

Jordan's state television reported today that security forces had arrested three people suspected of involvement in Friday's attack on a church in Karak, which left nine people dead.

The attack occurred when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at an Orthodox church on Friday in the village of Hamoud in Karak Governorate, about 120 kilometers southwest of the capital, Amman. Forty others were injured. Witnesses said the gunfire lasted several minutes.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said security forces found the three suspects hiding in an abandoned house in Karak early Monday.

In a statement carried by state media, the directorate said the suspects refused to surrender and opened fire on security forces, who returned fire and arrested all three after they were wounded.

No security personnel were injured. A number of firearms and ammunition were also found in the suspects' possession following their arrest, according to the directorate.

The directorate said, “Terrorism has no place among us. This group, which has strayed from religion, customs, and morality, met its just fate at the hands of the security forces," 

The Public Security Directorate did not identify the suspects' affiliations or say whether they belonged to any armed group.

Jordanian authorities described the attackers as “extremists.” No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya said today, “We are reviewing all the circumstances that lead young people toward extremism, and we will hold accountable everyone proven to have been involved. We will turn this tragedy into measures that protect the lives of citizens.”

A-H 

ANHA 

Tags:

Previous Article

Hawar News Agency Plan – October 26, 2026

Next Article

YBŞ, YJŞ to announce integration into Iraqi Security Forces today

Related News

Iranian strike targets vessel near Hormuz

Iranian strike targets vessel near Hormuz

16 September, 2026 - 21:20

Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US eases pressure

Iran ready to reopen Strait of Hormuz if US eases pressure

22 September, 2026 - 14:29

Mahmoud Barazi musician honored at Sulaymaniyah film festival

Mahmoud Barazi musician honored at Sulaymaniyah film fe...

10 September, 2026 - 19:58

Trump announces end of US military presence in Iraq

Trump announces end of US military presence in Iraq

30 September, 2026 - 22:04

Middle East Wars: Power struggles, rulers’ interests at peoples’ expense

Middle East Wars: Power struggles, rulers’ interests at...

23 October, 2026 - 05:10

Weekly Panorama: Middle East between power struggles and risk of regional escalation

Weekly Panorama: Middle East between power struggles an...

18 October, 2026 - 07:45